I. Hronec: The Japanese learned from the past. We too must change

He has been bringing the best from the festivals in Cannes, Berlin and Venice to Slovakia for several years. He is able to sense which films will win and buys them in advance.
But his cinemas, one in Bratislava and the other in Prague, are closed today. If distribution companies do not change the way they operate, he says, they will not survive. They will ruin themselves very quickly.
He himself is, by now, aware of a financial loss in services for the month of March. The fact that he expanded his business, providing film channels and running a film rental shop online, helps.
Ivan HRONEC of Film Europe claims that COVID-19 resembles an asteroid hitting the Earth and destroying all the big things. He believes that local logistics will replace failing global logistics.
26. Mar 2020 at 11:40 | Kristína Kúdelová