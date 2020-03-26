I. Hronec: The Japanese learned from the past. We too must change

Firms and people able to adapt to new circumstances will keep going.

Ivan Hronec, who owns the company Film Europe, says in an interview that what we are experiencing now resembles the Earth being hit by an asteroid. (Source: Film Europe)

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox Thank you for singing up. Shortly an email will be sent to the address you provided to verify your e-mail. Error! Please try to register again later, your e-mail was not registered. Your email is not in a correct format. Sign Up The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories