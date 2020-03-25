Items in shopping cart: View
Helping hospitals with shields from 3D printers

The initiative is looking for volunteers with 3D printers at home.

Shields protect hospital staff from the virus.Shields protect hospital staff from the virus. (Source: pomoznemocnici.sk)

An initiative in Slovakia is making protective shields and distributing them to Slovakia's hospitals. They are using a 3D printer to do it.

"It is a simple model that any simple 3D printer can print out," the authors of the Trnava-based Pomoz Nemocnici (Help the Hospital) project wrote on the pomoznemocnici.sk website.

Making one shield takes about an hour and a half. Right now, they are able to produce 250 pieces a day, but they are trying to increase their capacity, the Sme daily reported.

The project was inspired by a similar one abroad - Mexican designer Gizeh Triana shared his model on Facebook.

There are currently about 50 printers around Slovakia, and anyone with a 3D printer is welcome to join the effort, or contribute financially.

25. Mar 2020 at 21:49  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

