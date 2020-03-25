Helping hospitals with shields from 3D printers

An initiative in Slovakia is making protective shields and distributing them to Slovakia's hospitals. They are using a 3D printer to do it.
"It is a simple model that any simple 3D printer can print out," the authors of the Trnava-based Pomoz Nemocnici (Help the Hospital) project wrote on the pomoznemocnici.sk website.
Making one shield takes about an hour and a half. Right now, they are able to produce 250 pieces a day, but they are trying to increase their capacity, the Sme daily reported.
The project was inspired by a similar one abroad - Mexican designer Gizeh Triana shared his model on Facebook.
There are currently about 50 printers around Slovakia, and anyone with a 3D printer is welcome to join the effort, or contribute financially.
25. Mar 2020 at 21:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff