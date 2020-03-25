Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

TODAY IN SLOVAKIA

Lex Corona softer than proposed, first red hospital emerged in Bratislava (news digest)

More medical material arrived in Slovakia. Your overview of news from March 24.

Wearing protective masks in public is obligatory in Slovakia as of Wednesday, March 25. Wearing protective masks in public is obligatory in Slovakia as of Wednesday, March 25. (Source: TASR)

This is your overview of news from Slovakia on March 24.
For all news about the coronavirus in Slovakia click here.
To read about the measures currently in place in Slovakia click here.

  • The parliament has passed the so-called Lex Corona - a law that introduces changes in the judiciary but allows the state to track people's movement through data from their mobile phones. The coalition MPs significantly narrowed down the original proposal for using telecom data.
  • Former government's proxy for Roma communities Peter Pollák has joined the permanent crisis staff.
  • A delivery of 100,000 FFP3 respirators from Turkey arrived to Slovakia last night onboard a special government plane. Later during the day, 74 tonnes more of health care material were flown to Slovakia from China: protective masks, gloves and suits. Professional soldiers helped unload it from the plane. The delivery was organised through the SALIS programme running under NATO.
  • The Education Ministry launched a distant learning website ucimenadialku.sk with all the information about dates and homeschooling ideas for teachers and parents.
  • The so-called red hospital for COVID-19 patients will be established at the infectology pavilion of the Ladislav Derer Hospital at Kramáre, Bratislava.

"Our aim is to prevent the possible contact of positive patients with patients who have not been infected."

University Hospital spokesperson Eva Kliská

  • Several automotive companies promised to redirect their production to make health care equipment to cope with the coronavirus crisis. (SITA)
  • The National Transfusion Service (NTS) called on people to come and donate blood for those who need it.
  • The town of Pezinok has launched its own volunteer mask-making workshop; they are able to produce 2,500 masks a day. (Denník N)
  • Slovakia has banned the export of drugs for people and health care equipment producers and diagnostic health care tools in vitro registered with the State Institute for Control of Drugs.
  • The Ružomberok military hospital has launched a mobile testing unit for the Liptov and Orava regions. It will be up and running as of March 26, open between 7:00 to 15:30 daily.
  • The Specialised Criminal Court has scheduled another trial date for Miroslav Marček, the man who has admitted to having shot Ján Kuciak and Martina Kuśnírová. The trial should take place on April 6. (SITA)

25. Mar 2020 at 21:57  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

‘Infodemic’ hit Slovakia as well

Fear and uncertainty are fertile ground for spreading of false content and conspiracies.

Illustrative stock photo

What kind of data the Slovak government wants to collect about people

It probably does not have the technology to determine exact location.

The government wants to track geolocation data from people's phones to contain the epidemic.

Schools will remain shut until further notice

Some key school-leaving exams have been cancelled, others postponed.

Albert Einstein Grammar School in Bratislava.

Kiska’s departure will please Smer. The party should survive

When the ex-president Andrej Kiska founded Za Ľudí, he was ready to become a prime minister.

Andrej Kiska surrounded by his colleagues from the Za Ľudí party during the election night.

