Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections
GOOD NEWS FROM SLOVAKIA

An initiative helps survivors of the totalitarian regime

The Post Bellum non-governmental organisation set up a special website and free phone line.

Post Bellum gave masks to the clients of the Ohel David retirement home.Post Bellum gave masks to the clients of the Ohel David retirement home. (Source: Post Bellum-Facebook)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to leave all the articles about the coronavirus available for everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Doing shopping for seniors, collecting their medicine, walking their dogs and providing them support via phone is how the Post Bellum civic association is helping seniors threatened by the coronavirus.

They kicked off the We Don’t Forget You initiative, setting up a special website and free phone line. The website also contains email addresses seniors can contact when searching for help.

The focus is primarily on the contemporaries whose stories were documented within the Stories of the 20th Century project, Post Bellum said.

“Many of these people risked their lives on WWII frontlines or suffered in concentration camps or communist labour camps,” said Sandra Polovková, head of Post Bellum. “They decided to deploy their lives for others and fight for freedom. Now, it’s time we care for them.”

Financial and material help

The initiative was launched on March 25, on the 78th anniversary of the first transport of girls from Slovakia to Auschwitz at the entrance of the Ohel David retirement home, where mostly Holocast survivors live. One of the clients is the only woman from the very first transport from Poprad who survived.

We Don’t Forget You initiative

The organisation gave 100 masks to the head of the retirement home.

Apart from organising volunteers to help seniors secure basic needs like groceries or collect their medications from pharmacies, the organisation is also encouraging the elderly to join the project, within which they can share their memories with younger generations by phone.

Both seniors and volunteers can register on the website. Moreover, people can also contribute financially and materially to help the seniors. The money will be used to purchase protection and disinfection equipment for both seniors and volunteers.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

26. Mar 2020 at 13:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Despite a daily capacity of 1,000, only 300 tests are being carried out

PM Igor Matovič wants to significantly increase the number of tests per day by involving private and academic labs.

Patients waiting in front of the University Hospital Bratislava to be tested.

Green light for government to collect data from mobile phones to halt the virus

Public Health Authority will collect data from telecom operators with the exception of the content of messages and phone calls.

Illustrative stock photo

Economic measures in time of the coronavirus

Take a look at the measures that the government has introduced, pending cabinet and parliament approval.

PM Igor Matovic leads his first cabinet session.

‘Infodemic’ hit Slovakia as well

Fear and uncertainty are fertile ground for spreading of false content and conspiracies.

Illustrative stock photo

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)