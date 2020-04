Štrbské Pleso ski resort empty

Snow but no skiers.

While a month ago, the High Tatras were packed with tourists as if the Slovak region were enjoying a spring holiday, today the resort is empty.

Along with empty ski restorts, the buffets are closed and accommodation facilities report a drop in visitors.

See how empty the Štrbské Pleso ski resort is in our gallery.

1. Apr 2020 at 14:02 | Compiled by Spectator staff