Coronavirus aid to help businesses catch their breath

Slovakia's government has finally started dealing with the economy.

Last week brought more measures aimed at pensioners but also opening of selected shops. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

The government finally presented its first aid package businesses in Slovakia have been waiting for. Several shops have been allowed to re-open as of today.

Who will receive first aid?

The government will pay the wages of employees in businesses that have been hard hit by the coronavirus-induced economic hardship. The package of measures that the government presented on Sunday is now on its way to the parliament and should be passed in a short-tracked legislative procedure. As Finance Minister Richard Sulík repeatedly stressed, help must be delivered fast to make any sense.

The speed at which the package can be implemented will now be decisive - the state is expected to start paying out money by mid-April.

30. Mar 2020 at 13:52 | Michaela Terenzani