A patient positive with coronavirus died shortly after leaving hospital

The autopsy will show the real reason of death.

A 60-year-old man from Bojnice (Trenčín Region), positive with the coronavirus, died shortly after leaving hospital.

“We’re currently waiting for the autopsy results to confirm the primary cause of death,” Health Ministry spokesperson Zuzana Eliášová told the TVnoviny.sk website.

The hospital meanwhile closed its pulmonary department, where the patient had been hospitalised since March 20. The tests were carried out nine days later. Since he was in a stabilised condition, the hospital released him for home care on March 30, Milan Henčel of the hospital told the TASR newswire.

Currently, 22 hospital employees and all patients from the pulmonary department have been put in quarantine, the MY Horná Nitra regional newspaper reported.

“Some of them who were in direct contact with the patient have been tested,” said Henčel, as quoted by MY Horná Nitra. “We’re waiting for the results, which should be delivered tomorrow. We’ll then decide on further steps.”

30. Mar 2020 at 22:33  | Compiled by Spectator staff

