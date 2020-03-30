Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Gloomy scenario for the economy: a drop of more than 6 percent

The predictions are more optimistic for next year.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: ABB)

Following the pessimistic prediction of the National Bank of Slovakia, the bank analysts of selected commercial banks say the Slovak economy will not fare well this year. In the recent macroeconomic prediction, they expect a drop by 6.1 percent in constant prices by the end of this year.

The February predictions were more optimistic, as they expected the GDP to rise by 2.2 percent, the TASR newswire reported.

However, the forecast is more optimistic about 2021, when the economy will grow again by 4.7 percent in constant prices, up by 2.6 percentage points compared with the February forecast.

Unemployment to increase

Bank analysts expect the jobless rate to increase by the end of this year. While they expected in February that unemployment would account for 5.9 percent, their recent prediction is as high as 7.8 percent.

The increase in nominal wages should slow down as well, to 3 percent in 2020. The February prediction counted with 7.6 percent, TASR wrote.

The employment rate at the end of 2020 should drop by 1.7 percent, according to analysts.

At the end of 2021 it should grow by 1.3 percent, while the unemployment rate should account for 7.3 percent. The nominal wages are expected to rise by 3.7 percent next year, TASR reported.

30. Mar 2020 at 22:38  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Economics

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

The coronavirus disease may peak in mid-July in Slovakia (news digest)

Farmers ask people not to promenade on fields, while a furniture producer lays off most staff. Read the overview of news from March 30.

New measures came in force on March 30, resulting in people waiting in queues in front of several shops.

Coronavirus aid to help businesses catch their breath

Slovakia's government has finally started dealing with the economy.

Last week brought more measures aimed at pensioners but also opening of selected shops.

Coronavirus updates from Slovakia: Flights cancelled until Easter

Check out the recent reports on the coronavirus situation in Slovakia from March 27-29.

A vending machine in Prievidza now sells masks.

As COVID-19 cases increase, so does displaced blame

Political leaders can only resort to the blame game a limited number of times.

Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)