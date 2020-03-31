Some businesses will survive a month, others have adjusted

A poll shows some companies already knew they would have to fire employees.

30 percent of businesspeople said they are closing shop and losing their only source of income, 59 percent said that they will be able to pay salaries and invoices for a month maximally and 37 percent know that they will need to lay off people or shorten the workload.

These are the main findings of the poll conducted by the Young Entrepreneurs Association of Slovakia published on March 26. The data was collected between March 17 and 23 on 591 respondents.

What the poll has found:

31. Mar 2020 at 14:21 | Compiled by Spectator staff