Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Good news from Slovakia: Scientists endeavouring to defeat the coronavirus

Scientists aim to unearth genetic information of SARS-CoV-2.

A molecular biology laboratory at Comenius University in Bratislava.A molecular biology laboratory at Comenius University in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

Scientists of Comenius University in Bratislava are working to uncover the full genetic information of the new virus in Slovakia.

They have already analysed isolates from the first Slovak patients, and the genomes are now part of the international GISAID database, as reported by the TASR newswire.

"Knowledge about genomes can help us better control the spread of disease or trace the disease," said Tomáš Szemes of the UK’s Faculty of Natural Sciences.

Experts from the Faculty of Natural Sciences at Comenius University (UK) are, moreover, prepared to help Slovakia test people suspected of having the coronavirus.

A virus map of Slovakia

31. Mar 2020 at 20:59  | Compiled by Spectator staff

