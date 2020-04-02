Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Slovak National Theatre tickets had been sold out. Now it is losing €100,000 a week

Despite this, the SND wants to see the state help others in need.

The Slovak National Theatre interim head Peter Kováč.The Slovak National Theatre interim head Peter Kováč. (Source: SITA)

We will not be returning to the theatres any time soon. At least it seems so. The Slovak National Theatre (SND) admits its jubilee hundredth theatre season is already over.

The SND cancelled all performances on March 9. A week earlier, on March 1, they had managed to celebrate the centenary of the Slovak National Theatre, holding a gala evening in its historical building.

The Theatre’s interim general manager, Peter KOVÁČ, who also heads the SND’s drama department, discusses in an interview:

  • how they are dealing with the COVID-19 situation,
  • whether the SND will open up in the summer,
  • and if tickets are going to get more expensive.

The SND is going through one of its most difficult periods historically. How are you coping with it?

I think we are doing quite well. Just as unexpected wounds of fate must be handled. On the one hand, like everyone else, we have had to arm ourselves with patience, on the other, we are seeking ways to stay active within the limited possibilities available to us.

2. Apr 2020 at 11:12  | Jana Alexová

