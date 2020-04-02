Slovak National Theatre tickets had been sold out. Now it is losing €100,000 a week

Despite this, the SND wants to see the state help others in need.

The Slovak National Theatre interim head Peter Kováč. (Source: SITA)

Font size: A - | A + 0 We will not be returning to the theatres any time soon. At least it seems so. The Slovak National Theatre (SND) admits its jubilee hundredth theatre season is already over. The SND cancelled all performances on March 9. A week earlier, on March 1, they had managed to celebrate the centenary of the Slovak National Theatre, holding a gala evening in its historical building. The Theatre’s interim general manager, Peter KOVÁČ, who also heads the SND’s drama department, discusses in an interview: how they are dealing with the COVID-19 situation,

whether the SND will open up in the summer,

and if tickets are going to get more expensive. The SND is going through one of its most difficult periods historically. How are you coping with it? I think we are doing quite well. Just as unexpected wounds of fate must be handled. On the one hand, like everyone else, we have had to arm ourselves with patience, on the other, we are seeking ways to stay active within the limited possibilities available to us. Sorry, you have just exceeded the allowed number of devices This subscription grants access to the locked content of Spectator.sk and SME.sk for only one person through a maximum of three different devices or browsers. To continue reading the article on this device, please update the list of devices in the profile settings. Administer devices You can read everything about device settings here The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk

Subscribe now for full access Subscription

for 1 years

34,90 € Buy Subscription

for 12 weeks 12 € Buy Subscription

for 4 weeks 4 € Buy I already have subscription - Sign in Subscription provides you with: Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk

Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)

PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you

Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk 2. Apr 2020 at 11:12 | Jana Alexová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox Thank you for singing up. Shortly an email will be sent to the address you provided to verify your e-mail. Error! Please try to register again later, your e-mail was not registered. Your email is not in a correct format. Sign Up The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories