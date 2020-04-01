Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Why is there no yeast on supermarket shelves in Slovakia?

The tradition of baking with fresh yeast is widespread in Central Europe. Producers pledge the coronavirus-related lack in supplies is temporary.

Yeast is also needed to make Slovak-style doughnuts called šišky.Yeast is also needed to make Slovak-style doughnuts called šišky. (Source: TSS)

"You must be the thirtieth person asking for it," the supermarket staffer in one of Bratislava's Tesco stores tells the customer inquiring about yeast.

The answer has been the same for some time. There's no yeast.

"First I would recommend people to take the dried yeast, but we ran out of it within two hours," the staffer says. "Now I can only advise you to make your own sourdough at home."

The situation is the same in the Kraj supermarket in the Bratislava borough of Rača.

"We have not had yeast for a long time now. It all goes to bakeries," the shop assistant shakes off the question.

The corona crisis is changing people's shopping habits. First, hand sanitiser and soaps disappeared from shelves, followed by long-lasting foodstuffs.

The Nielsen company estimates the revenues for food and drug store goods went up by 20 percent in the last week of February in the year-on-year comparison. Within three weeks since the shopping fever started, revenues went up in the year-on-year comparison by 220 percent for rice, 172 percent for flour and 150 percent for pasta.

Stocking up on yeast

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

1. Apr 2020 at 22:26  | Tatiana Kapitanova

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Coronavirus might prompt a reform Slovakia's schools have needed for a long time

Remote teaching is not just fancy conference calls. Teachers have to show their resourcefulness.

Peter Pallo while teaching his pupils.

Disinfectant for pensioners made from beer

Elderly people receive it for free.

Coalition sets up a fund to help people affected by the coronavirus

PM Igor Matovič ready to give up his salary.

Slovakia has 37 new coronavirus cases

The total number of cases has increased to 400.

Testing the samples at the Slovak Academy of Sciences.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)