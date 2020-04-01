19 judges left the Supreme Court and other courts

They officially ended their office at the end of March.

Altogether 19 judges of Košice-based courts and the Supreme Court gave up on their positions, with their notices delivered to President Zuzana Čaputová on March 30 and 31.

They thus ended in their posts at the end of March, the TASR newswire reported.

Regional court, too

Five judges are leaving the Supreme Court, namely Ľubomíra Kúdelová, Emil Franciscy, Daniela Sučanská, Elena Siebenstichová and Helena Haukvitzová.

The Košice Regional Court lost 11 judges, more specifically Jozef Kuruc, Milan Konček, Viera Bodnárová, Andrej Šalata, Ladislav Cakoci, Evžen Kelij, Alexander Husivarga, Zoltán Szalay, Jozef Vanca, Janka Kočišová and Mária Hlaváčová.

Earlier this month, four more judges decided to leave the Košice Regional Court. This concerns Juraj Sopoliga, Imrich Volkai, Diana Chlebovič Solčányová and Marianna Hrabovecká.

Judicial Council may lose members

Other judges left from the district court in Stará Ľubovňa, Trebišov and Košice-okolie.

Moreover, Marcela Kosová of the Judicial Council called on all of its members elected by judges to give up on their position in the council.

If nine members elected by judges give up, the whole Judicial Council will stop working.

1. Apr 2020 at 13:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff