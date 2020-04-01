Coalition sets up a fund to help people affected by the coronavirus

Our paywall policy:
People and families bearing negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic will be offered a helping hand from state.
The coalition partners agreed on creating a new Mutual Assistance Fund running at the Government’s Office. The contributions will be provided by the cabinet ministers and coalition MPs, said PM Igor Matovič of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) on April 1.
“We cannot help everyone by using laws,” Matovič told media. “It is not possible to write legislation concerning every life situation several families in Slovakia currently face.”
Matovič himself wants to donate his salary to the fund, amounting to some €5,000 a month. He called on other ministers and coalition MPs to do the same. However, he does not expect them to donate their entire salaries.
Matovič also asked businesses to contribute.
1. Apr 2020 at 13:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff