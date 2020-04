Jobs of over 1.1 million automobile workers in the EU affected so far

Slovakia is no exception.

At least 1.1 million Europeans working in the automotive industry have been affected by the factory shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The figure refers only to those directly employed by car, truck, van and bus manufacturers, while the impact on the wider automotive supply chain is even more critical.

This stems from the data of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

20,000 employees in Slovakia

1. Apr 2020 at 13:59 | Compiled by Spectator staff