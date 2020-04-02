Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA PODCAST

Pukanec is home to the largest population of black mulberries

The little-known village of Pukanec has more stories to tell.

Listen to Spectacular Slovakia to learn more about Pukanec, a small village near Banská Štiavnica, and its rich history. Listen to Spectacular Slovakia to learn more about Pukanec, a small village near Banská Štiavnica, and its rich history. (Source: TASR)

Situated between Levice and Banská Štiavnica, in the south of central Slovakia, the village of Pukanec has a few stories to tell about its past prosperity.

It became a royal town and a mining hub on the territory of Slovakia several centuries ago. Although its importance has declined, Pukanec is still known for its ceramics and the unparalleled embroiderment of Pukanská ruža (Pukanec Rose).

Listen to the episode:

The village is also home to hundreds of black mulberry trees and the legendary Samko Šikeť. Find out who he was on the latest Spectacular Slovakia podcast.

Listen to Spectacular Slovakia podcast via:

The Spectacular Slovakia podcast is delivered every week to subscribers of The Slovak Spectator directly in their inboxes. For more information on online subscription, click here.

2. Apr 2020 at 11:47  | Peter Dlhopolec , Anna Fay

