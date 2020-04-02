First details on potential postponement of instalments revealed

Limit on contactless payments may change as well.

The coalition is expected to discuss details on the planned postponement of mortgage and consumer loans instalments on April 2. Meanwhile, the public has received some partial information about the planned measure.

The government has about 10 days to make a deal with the banks, since the largest volume of instalments is paid between the 10th and 20th day of a given month.

Even if they fail to reach an agreement until then, it should have no effect on debtors since the working version of the law suggests that it will be possible to postpone one instalment retrospectively.

The first details were presented by the governor of the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), Peter Kažimír, during a political talk show broadcast by TV Markíza on March 31 evening.

The postponement should not be applied across the board, and it will be necessary to ask one for every single loan, Kažimír said. However, NBS Vice Governor Ľudovít Odór said it should be easy and automatic.

2. Apr 2020 at 14:16 | Adam Valček, Martina Raábová