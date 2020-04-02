Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Help homeless people survive hard times

The publisher of the Nota Bene magazine has launched a collection to help people without homes.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

The Slovak Spectator has decided to leave all the articles about the coronavirus available for everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

People in Slovakia will not be able to buy the April issue of the Nota Bene magazine, sold by the homeless, in the streets.

Instead, they can support the sellers, many of whom find themselves in dire straits in the current situation, through a financial contribution via the Pomahatjelahke.sk website.

“We launched the collection because the empty streets have made it impossible for the sellers to earn their living by selling the magazine,” Nota Bene’s publishers wrote on Facebook. “Your gifts will help them secure the basic needs for survival: to keep their living, to receive food, hygienic products and medication.”

As a thank you gift, every contributor will receive the magazine issue in electronic form directly to their email.

2. Apr 2020 at 23:01  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

