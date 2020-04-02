Help homeless people survive hard times

Our paywall policy:
People in Slovakia will not be able to buy the April issue of the Nota Bene magazine, sold by the homeless, in the streets.
Instead, they can support the sellers, many of whom find themselves in dire straits in the current situation, through a financial contribution via the Pomahatjelahke.sk website.
“We launched the collection because the empty streets have made it impossible for the sellers to earn their living by selling the magazine,” Nota Bene’s publishers wrote on Facebook. “Your gifts will help them secure the basic needs for survival: to keep their living, to receive food, hygienic products and medication.”
As a thank you gift, every contributor will receive the magazine issue in electronic form directly to their email.
2. Apr 2020 at 23:01 | Compiled by Spectator staff