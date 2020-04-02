MPs approve economic measures to help individuals and companies affected by the coronavirus

Check out the changes approved on April 2.

The deadlines for submitting income tax returns will be postponed, while small and medium-sized enterprises will receive financial aid.

This stems from the financial measures authored by the Finance Ministry to help withstand the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which were approved by the parliament on April 2. The draft law, discussed in the fast-track proceeding, was supported by all 141 MPs present.

“The aim of this draft law is to protect or help physical persons (non-businesspeople, businesspeople, employees and employers) to manage the pandemic consequences,” reads the accompanying report, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The measures will be in force retrospectively from March 12, when the state of emergency was declared, until the end of April when the government could decide to end the state of emergency.

At the same time, the parliament approved the amendment to the Labour Code. It was supported by all coalition MPs and MPs for the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), except for Štefan Kuffa who abstained from the vote. Smer did not support the changes.

Financial measures to help businesses

- The postponement of deadlines for income tax returns, reports, annual settlement agreements, the notification of the payment of non-monetary income to health-care providers, and motor tax in specific cases.

- The postponement of deadlines for financial statements, annual reports and auditor’s reports and their entry to the financial statements register.

- The liberation from import duties and VAT in the case of the medical material incomes from non-EU countries. The measures also include no updates to the list of VAT debtors who violated their duties.

- The suspension of tax inspections and proceedings, apart from those whose outcome will be the return of money. Tax distrainment will be delayed as well.

- Forgiveness for missing legal deadlines without application, i.e. without fee and the need to issue a decision, except for submitting tax return and paying taxes.

- No payment of administration charges.

- Financial aid for micro-companies and small and medium-sized enterprises should be provided in the form of loan guarantees or credit interest payments. The aid will be provided by the Finance Ministry and distributed by the Export-Import Bank and the Slovak Guarantee and Development Bank.

- The National Bank of Slovakia should receive special powers if the pandemic situation prevents if from fulfilling its duties.

- The government should be able to take a loan exceeding the amount approved by the state budget law for 2020 to secure liquidity in the state budget.

- The municipalities and the higher territorial units should be able to use the reserve fund, capital incomes and returnable financial sources until the end of 2021. The aim is to mobilise the sources to cover extra expenses during the pandemic and the expected drop in their tax incomes.

Labour Code changes

- The unemployed who are unable to find job in six months due to the coronavirus crisis should receive unemployment benefit for an extra month, i.e. for seven months.

- The employer will be required to inform an employee about the changes to their work schedule at least two days ahead.

- The employer will have to inform an employee about the need to take holiday at least seven days in advance. In the case of holiday left from the previous year, the employer will be required to announce it at least two days before.

- Employees unable to perform their job due to the suspension or restriction of their employer’s operation will receive a salary compensation amounting to 80 percent of their average earnings, but no less than the minimum wage (currently amounting to €580).

- Employers will be able to send home all employees who do not have to be present at the workplace to perform their work duties.

Other changes

- Employers will receive a contribution for keeping a work position open.

- Debtors owing money to Sociálna Poisťovňa who have their instalment calendars will not pay any fine if late with their payment.

- There will be certain restrictions to pay payroll levies in cash directly at Sociálna Poisťovňa’s branches.

- Pensioners who are to receive money by email and do not have a bank account will be able to receive the money on someone else’s account.

- Women who should start working after the end of their parental leave, but need to stay at home due to closed kindergartens will receive an allowance to care for a family member in an extraordinary situation.

- People will be able to submit an application to Sociálna Poisťovňa to receive sick leave allowance and unemployment benefit electronically, without the need to sign it electronically.

2. Apr 2020 at 23:16 | Compiled by Spectator staff