Castles in the Považie region are empty

Workers are making repairs.

Castles in the Považie region are empty due to the extraordinary measures currently in place, and owners are losing the income from entrance fees. They are using the closure of the castles for administration, planning and repairs.

Trenčín castle under the administration of the Trenčín museum enjoyed a record number of visits in 2019. More than 152,000 people visited it. This year, the same number of visitors cannot be expected, according to Peter Martinisko, director of Trenčín Museum.

In March and April alone, the castle will lose about 13,000 visitors. In May, there could have been 17,000 visitors.

“Despite this, we are dedicating this time to the intense cleaning of showcases,” said Martinisko, as quoted by the TASR newswire. The roofs of the artillery bastion and the fifth gate will be reconstructed.

Castle Beckov is also counting on a rapid decrease in the number of visitors. Last year, more than 80,000 people from Slovakia and abroad visited. Based on the current situation, they have to let go some people and cancel the planned programme until the middle of May. Director of the association Castle Beckov Peter Pastier said that he is afraid they may have to cancel all events until the end of June.

“We are doing everything we can,” said Pastier, as quoted by TASR. Besides the administrative tasks, they would like to renew the chapel from the southern side and add paintings to the Gothic windows. In the northern palace, they would like to construct a floor and prepare this space for another season, Pastier added.

An increasing number of visitors have explored Čachtice castle in recent years; about 68,348 people visited in 2019.

“Currently, we are waiting with everything ,” said Katarína Orthová, castellan of Čachtice castle, as quoted by the TASR newswire. She said that it will certainly breach the statistics since they usually have many visitors during this time of year. In April, May and June, they also usually have some visits from schools, which will not be organised this year.

6. Apr 2020 at 13:18 | Compiled by Spectator staff