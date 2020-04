Online visit to a lookout tower near Košice

It allows panoramic views of the Slanské mountains and Čierna Hora mountain.

The recent sunny weather attracted tourists to sample these views, all wearing masks because of the coronavirus pandemic. You can see the lookout tower and its surroundings in our gallery.

9. Apr 2020 at 22:23 | Compiled by Spectator staff