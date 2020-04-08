Bratislava launches online guided tours of the capital

Videos are in Slovak but with English subtitles.

The Bratislava Tourism Board (BTB) introduced online guided tours of the capital city.

BTB created and will gradually launch its website series of modern online guided tours, which will present monuments and attractions in Bratislava as part of the Be a Tourist in Your Own Town project.

“Spectators will learn not only about various interesting and funny facts as well as legends, but they will see places were usual visitors cannot get to,” BTB stated.

BTB decided to support places that have lost all visitors and have to be closed now in times of crisis and quarantine measures in connection with the coronavirus. The idea of the project is to present to Bratislavans and all Slovaks touristically attractive places.

15 virtual walks

“Our aim is to support and present walks in these hard times that have mainly impacted tourism,” said Alžbeta Melicharová of BTB.

They filmed 15 visually interesting online guided tours. The guide will present Bratislava Castle, the Primate's Palace, the Slovak National Collection of Wines, monuments of modern architecture and other places.

Tours will be published about every three days on visitbratislava.com/somdoma and social networks. Information in the videos was collected by professional guides.

The website offers virtual tours of the town, online cameras and education of foreign languages, including Slovak.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/paqSHCpcyjw

8. Apr 2020 at 13:20 | Compiled by Spectator staff