Almost a year ago, many Slovaks gathered at the top of Bradlo Hill where Slovak general Milan Rastislav Štefánik is buried in his stone tomb to commemorate the 100th anniversary of his tragic death.

Today, it is forbidden to come to the hill. As it is a popular spot for many locals and tourists, the town of Brezová pod Bradlom decided to close the entrance during the time of coronavirus.

7. Apr 2020 at 13:57 | Compiled by Spectator staff