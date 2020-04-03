Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Stricter abortion rules do not require coalition deal. What is in the coalition agreement?

All but one MP signed the agreement, normally just leaders of coalition parties sign this document.

Four coalition leaders signed the coalition agreement on March 21. Four coalition leaders signed the coalition agreement on March 21. (Source: TASR)

Tightening abortion rules or registering same-sex partnerships have been mentioned as a potential landmine for the ruling coalition during this term.

This is mainly due to the fact that the coalition parties, and maybe the biggest coalition partner, Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) of Igor Matovič, have brought a number of ultra-conservative MPs into parliament. Now these potentially explosive issues have become an exception in the coalition agreement.

Related articleSlovakia to get its most conservative parliament Read more 

The ruling coalition has not published the text of their agreement yet, even though the leaders of the coalition parties, OĽaNO, Sme Rodina, SaS, and Za Ľudí, signed it nearly two weeks ago. The Sme daily has at its disposal part of the document, which governs the mutual relations among the four partners.

It shows that coalition MPs are allowed to propose stricter rules for abortion without the need to first have their proposals okayed by the coalition council (which includes the four leaders or their assigned representatives). They only need to inform the coalition council beforehand.

Igor Matovič reiterated that he wanted the lawmakers to act freely regarding these issues.

Related articleSlovakia's Ordinary PM takes over amid coronavirus crisis Read more 

"We are a parliamentary democracy," Matovič said in early March, shortly after he won the election. "Every MP votes based on their consciences and convictions."

This is an exception to the rule. With all other issues, MPs will not be allowed to propose their own drafts if they are not in line with the programme statement of the government, unless the coalition council gives them the green light.

The government needs to submit its programme statement to the parliament 30 days from when it was appointed (which was on March 21).

LGBTI rights?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

3. Apr 2020 at 18:02  | Daniela Hajčáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Sagan was a winner the moment he began to pedal a bike

I enjoy my life, says the star of the cycling world.

Coronavirus puts spotlight on neglected Roma communities

Fears over intense spread in settlements.

Slovak National Theatre tickets had been sold out. Now it is losing €100,000 a week

Despite this, the SND wants to see the state help others in need.

The Slovak National Theatre interim head Peter Kováč.

Slovakia has five patients recovered from coronavirus (news digest)

Your overview of the coronavirus in Slovakia and other news from politics and business on April 2.

Coalition MPs came to sign the coalition agreement at Bratislava Castle.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)