Testing reaches four digits and aid for business starts (news digest)

Rules for financial aid for businesses, new rules for people arriving in Slovakia and news about testing. Read your overview of news from the weekend.

200 people who were brought home through the state repatriation efforts will be quarantined in a student dormitory in Košice. (Source: TASR)

This is your overview of news from April 4 and 5.

Coronavirus in Slovakia (updates)

- Slovakia has 485 cases as of April 5, see full statistics here.

- Testing has been going on in Roma settlements over the weekend. On Friday and Saturday, 244 people who have returned from abroad have been tested. After Friday's testing in Jarovnice (all negative results), 196 people were tested in Trebišov, Smižany, Kecerovce, Zborov, Doľany, Hrabušice and Markušovce. On Sunday, testing was conducted in Krížova Ves, Batizovce, Vechec, Ondavske Matiašovce, Bôrka, Dobšina and Žehra.

Travelling to Slovakia during pandemic

- As of Sunday noon, all those who are planning to return to Slovakia from abroad must first register with the Foreign Affairs Ministry, using a form that can be found on the ministry website. The state needs people to register to manage the capacities of the quarantine facilities.

- All those who arrive in Slovakia as of Monday, April 6 at 7:00 must go into isolation at one of the state-run facilities. Exceptions apply.

- The police have published the list of border crossings that those returning to Slovakia can use on their way home.

How Slovakia is coping with the coronavirus (measures)

- Two new mobile points receiving samples for testing will emerge at the Trenčín Faculty Hospital, to conduct 100 tests daily, Health Minister Marek Krajčí said on TA3 on Sunday.

- President Zuzana Čaputová published a video telling people that they need to think of their mental health too. People should not worry and in case of need they should contact professionals. (Facebook President Zuzana Čaputová)

- The state, the Sygic company and a team of health professionals and other experts behind the Zostaň zdravý (Stay Healthy) application joined forces in developing a new app to counter the coronavirus. The app will be called Covid19-ZostanZdravy.

Coronavirus measures for business

- Slovakia's entrepreneurs who lost income due to the coronavirus will be able to request financial aid from the state as of Monday, April 6. Read more about how the funds will be distributed.

5. Apr 2020 at 20:43 | Compiled by Spectator staff