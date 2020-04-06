Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

What Matovič talks about when he talks about a blackout

Slovakia is doing a good job flattening the curve so far, analysts suggest.

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

See our graph for the latest statistics of the coronavirus infections in Slovakia.

The upcoming Easter holidays prompted the government to come up with further limits on people’s movement, just for the holidays for now. PM Matovič floated the idea of what he called a “blackout” and then spent much of the week explaining it. Testing numbers are finally in the four digits, and testing has also started in Roma settlements.

Slovaks are good at flattening the curve so far

6. Apr 2020 at 14:00  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

How we stopped being comrades

Read the text that has just been nominated for the European Press Prize 2020.

The For a Decent Slovakia protest gathering in Bratislava in 2019.

The sale of certain respirators in Slovakia has been banned

There will be some exceptions.

FFP3 respirator

Digital banking is becoming a reality in Slovakia

The COVID-19 pandemic may push banks to jump more intensively on  the digitisation wave.

Peter Ivanka, expert in digital banking at the Slovak IT company Softec

Slovakia has 49 new coronavirus cases

The total number of cases has climbed to 534.

Testing the samples at the Slovak Academy of Sciences.

