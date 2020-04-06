What Matovič talks about when he talks about a blackout

Slovakia is doing a good job flattening the curve so far, analysts suggest.

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

See our graph for the latest statistics of the coronavirus infections in Slovakia.

The upcoming Easter holidays prompted the government to come up with further limits on people’s movement, just for the holidays for now. PM Matovič floated the idea of what he called a “blackout” and then spent much of the week explaining it. Testing numbers are finally in the four digits, and testing has also started in Roma settlements.

Slovaks are good at flattening the curve so far

6. Apr 2020 at 14:00 | Michaela Terenzani