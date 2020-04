Which places in Bratislava offer drive-through food?

Check out some tips for more than fast food.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and bars across Slovakia need to stay closed. But their owners are looking for ways to continue their business.

Apart from food deliveries, some offer takeaways and drive-thru or drive-in services, the Sme daily reported. People order food in advance by phone or email. Only then they can come and pick it up.

Here are some options on where to find drive-thru and drive-in units.

7. Apr 2020 at 1:01 | Compiled by Spectator staff , Peter Kálmán