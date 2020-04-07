Items in shopping cart: View
Almost half of Slovakia's population afraid of losing their jobs due to the coronavirus

People are looking forward to going out without a mask and to see their friends and family after the coronavirus crisis is over, poll shows.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: AP/TASR)
Fewer people believe that Slovakia will handle the coronavirus crisis in several weeks. Estimations of the public are that we will need months. These ideas are analogous to the estimations of the state analysts of the Institute of the Health Policy, who estimated the peak in early July.

A poll of the Ipsos agency on 1,003 respondents between March 27 and 30 showed that fear of being fired, lowering of salaries and fears of COVID-19 worsened the perception of the near future among people, the Sme daily reported.

People in Slovakia expect decreased living standard

Most of those polled (92 percent) is aware that measures against the coronavirus epidemic will have a significant impact on the country’s economy. Half the respondents expects to lose their jobs and having to spend less than before.

In spite of this, there are almost no people who would not approve of drastic measures – about 94 percent consider them necessary. The poll also showed that 82 percent of people are afraid of contracting COVID-19.

7. Apr 2020 at 13:55  | Compiled by Spectator staff

