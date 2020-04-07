Economists to government: Yesterday was late, you need to act

Top experts worry the Slovak economy will drop further than the economies of other countries.

Slovakia is lagging behind in terms of measures to contain the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Yesterday was too late, wrote the top Slovak economists in their recent letter to the government.

“We are lagging behind not only in terms of time but also volume,” they wrote. “There is a threat that the Slovak economy will drop further than the economies of other countries.”

The initiative came from Ľuboš Pástor, a Slovak professor in finance at the University of Chicago and member of the bank council of the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS).

In the letter he and eight other economists, including a state secretary at the Economy Ministry who signed it, propose more measures that should be adopted in hours and days rather than weeks, to prevent the collapse of the economy.

7. Apr 2020 at 13:50 | Compiled by Spectator staff