Bratislava adopts additional anti-coronavirus measures

City council calls on Bratislavans to avoid crowded places and take only the window seat on public transport.

Bratislava city council has adopted additional measures to combat the spread of the COVID virus in the capital. These pertain to public transport, the municipal police, reducing the number of people in popular places as well as measures for homeless people.

The Dopravný Podnik Bratislava (DPB) public transport company is instructing passengers to take only window seats in its vehicles in order to keep a safe distance from other passengers. DPB continues with daily disinfection of its vehicles, too.

“Moreover, each driver has received disinfection equipment and has been ordered to clean handrails and other surfaces passengers touch in their vehicles at least once during their shift,” said Peter Bubla, spokesperson for Bratislava city council. “As well as this, special teams have been created to disinfect the vehicles at terminal stations.”

Where outside exercise is concerned, the city council is calling on people not to gather at such popular places as the Danube dike, the recreational resorts of Železná Studnička, Koliba and Kamzík, the Danube embankment in the city centre, the Sad Janka Kráľa Park and Devín.

On the Danube dike during the last sunny weekend. (Source: TASR)

“The main message of our information campaign is ‘There must be fewer of us in these places’”, said Bubla. “We invite Bratislavans to reconsider going to these places and instead choosing other, less frequented localities. If they decide to spend their free time in such places, then they should wear a face mask and keep a safe distance from other visitors.”

Apart from information boards with clear instructions, the city is strengthening the patrols of municipal police. By these measures the city council is responding to the events of recent days when the nice weather lured a lot of people to the Danube dike and Železná Studnička. Photos of the overcrowded dikes as well as lots of cars parking at Železná Studnička appeared on social networks as well as other media.

The city council in cooperation with the army has also secured the first three hygiene stations for the homeless in the city. These are located on Námestie Hraničiarov Square in Petržalka, in the Pentagon building in Vrakuňa and on SNP Square in the city centre. These consist of a cistern with drinking water and a water-trough.

The hygiene station on SNP Square (Source: TASR)

“This measure should ensure that homeless people have access to drinking water and basic hygiene,” said Bubla, adding that this measure should reduce the chance of spreading the coronavirus.

The city council has already built a quarantine facility for the homeless in the summer resort Zlaté Piesky on the city outskirts. Those homeless, for whom the state orders home quarantine, are waiting for results of COVID-19 tests or have contracted mild cases of COVID-19, can spend the time they need here.

Quarantine facility for the homeless at Zlaté Piesky. (Source: TASR)

7. Apr 2020 at 19:06 | Compiled by Spectator staff