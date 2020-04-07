Items in shopping cart: View
Coach of Slovakia's hockey team gives up on his salary for COVID-19

Craig Ramsey is said to earn €140,000 a season.

Craig Ramsay.Craig Ramsay. (Source: TASR)

The head coach of Slovakia’s national men’s hockey team, Canadian Craig Ramsay, announced he will be suspending his salary while he is out of work due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ramsay said it in a video posted on April 7.

“In effort to help the Slovak Ice Hockey Federation, I will be suspending my salary for the balance of the time until we get back to work,” he said.

The Plus jeden deň daily reported Ramsay is said to earn €140,000 a season, which is more than previous head coaches received. Canadian Glan Hanlon, Czech Vladimír Vůjtek and Slovak Zdeno Cíger all earned €120,000 a season.

Olympic qualifiers for the 2022 Olympics

The ice hockey season has ended prematurely in Europe due to COVID-19. The May 2020 Men’s Ice Hockey World Championships in Switzerland has also been called off. However, Ramsey is hoping everything will get better by the end of summer.

“If we act like a team, if we bond together and face this crisis, we will defeat it,” he claimed in the video.

In late August, Slovaks should take part in the Final Qualification tournaments for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

7. Apr 2020 at 21:40  | Compiled by Spectator staff

