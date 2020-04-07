Investigator Mlynarčík, who surveilled Kuciak, was dismissed

The Bratislava Region Police Department initially refused to lay him off.

Police investigator Štefan Mlynarčík (left)and Miroslav Kriak (right), both witnesses, attend a court hearing in the Kuciak case at the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok on January 15, 2020. (Source: TASR)

The Bratislava Region Police Department changed its mind and laid off police investigator Štefan Mlynarčík, who monitored journalists including the murdered investigative reporter, Ján Kuciak.

“The person concerned has not been a member of the police force from March 27, 2020,” the Bratislava Regional Police Department spokesperson Lucia Mihalíková said, as quoted by the private TV channel Markíza.

This January, the department did not see a reason to dismiss Mlynarčík, saying he was a witness in the ongoing Kuciak case and in the case of the surveillance of journalists, not the accused, the TASR newswire wrote.

Related article Ex-spy who spied on Kuciak: I thought I was working for the state Read more

In fact, Mlynarčík’s chief initiated a disciplinary action against the officer only a few weeks ago. He concluded Mlynarčík did not meet the requirements for public service. Although Mlynarčík appealed, he did not succeed.

Meanwhile, the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) is handling the case of monitored journalists and politicians, but no charges have been brought against anyone.

7. Apr 2020 at 21:57 | Compiled by Spectator staff