Limits on movement become effective, tests developed in Slovakia (news digest)

Ivan Korčok will be appointed the new Foreign Affairs Minister on April 8.

This is your overview of news from April 7.

For all news about the coronavirus in Slovakia click here.

Read more about the measures currently in place in Slovakia. Stricter rules apply for Easter holidays, starting as of midnight April 8.

Coronavirus in Slovakia (updates)

- Slovakia confirmed 47 new COVID-19 cases. The total number has soared to 581 cases. Testing has leveled up. Look at detailed graphs.

- Five other COVID-19 patients have reportedly recovered from the disease in Slovakia. This has brought the total number of recovered patients to 13.

- Slovak scientists are developing their own PCR tests, which are the most reliable when testing people for the coronavirus. They will donate 100,000 kits to Slovakia.

The "Stay strong, Slovakia!" message shines on the pillars of the UFO restaurant in Bratislava on April 6. (Source: TASR)

- A 79-year-old woman has been hospitalised in a Martin hospital, central Slovakia, and put on a ventilator. Her health deteriorated on April 4. The National Health Information Centre data shows six patients have been put on a ventilator and three others are in intensive care in Slovak hospitals.

Coronavirus measures in Slovakia

- From the morning of April 8 (00:00), people will be allowed to travel in between regions only in the case of essential travel such as work and grocery shopping. The short-term measure is to be lifted on the April 13 midnight. Read more.

- PM Igor Matovič addressed the nation with a speech on the public-service RTVS ahead of Easter holidays, just a few hours before the limits on movement came into effect. "There is no proven recipe for how to get over this crisis. There are no traced paths. We are walking down ours, and for now we have been successful as a community of responsible people. Let's no spoil it, please."

- The police and soldiers will check passenger vehicles on borders between districts from April 8 to 13. Checks will be in place on highways and the first- and second-class roads. Drivers may face several checks during their commute. Read more about the fines police will be authorised to issue.

- The first call to draw European money in an effort to fight the coronavirus crisis was announced, as reported by the Deputy PM for Investment and Informatisation Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí) on April 7. Healthcare workers, fire fighters and other emergency units can use this money. The call to draw €13 million will last until April 30.

Coronavirus in business

- Top economists worry the Slovak economy will drop further than the economies of other countries. They have written a letter to the government.

- The engineering company PPS Group Detva, based in central Slovakia, will not lay off hundreds of its employees for now. The government and the firm’s representatives agreed on help at their meeting on April 7.

In other news

- Bratislava-based investigator Štefan Mlynarčík, who gathered information on Kuciak and other journalists in 2017 and 2018, has been fired.

- Not all members of the government agreed to have the movement of people in Slovakia restricted during Easter, but they respect it. While Sme Rodina backs the measure, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and Za Ľudí have some reservations. Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS), Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) and Veronika Remišová (Za ľudí) abstained from voting in the government’s meeting on April 6.

- The ruling coalition (OĽaNO, SaS, Za Ľudí, Sme Rodina) published its coalition agreement on April 6. By signing the deal, coalition MPs have backed the 2020-2024 government. The MPs can also support draft laws submitted by the opposition provided they reflect the values of this coalition. However, each vote of support must be first approved by the Coalition Council. Read more on the coalition agreement in our story from last week.

- President Zuzana Čaputová will appoint Ivan Korčok as the Foreign Affairs Minister at midday on April 8. Read more on the new government’s foreign policy here.

- The head coach of Slovakia’s national men’s hockey team, Craig Ramsay, announced he will suspend his salary for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak.

7. Apr 2020 at 22:10 | Compiled by Spectator staff