Traffic in Bratislava collapsed due to restrictions on movement

Traffic slowed in other regions across the country.

Traffic collapsed on April 8 morning in several places in Slovakia. The reason is the new measure adopted for Easter, restricting the free movement of people.

The worst situation was at the entrance to Bratislava.

“There are police controls at the entrance and the exit,” the Bratislava Self-Governing Region wrote on its website. “Tailbacks are at all access roads in both directions. We recommend cancel travel to and from the capital.”

Tailbacks also slowed traffic on the cross-country D1 highway, on the section between Bratislava and Trnava, with drivers waiting several hours.

Several traffic problems have occurred in other parts of Slovakia. The Zelená Vlna traffic service announced a one-hour delay at D1 highway on the way from Považská Bystrica to Žilina, at the entrance to Košice from Nižný Klátov and Malá Ida, the exit from Strážske to Vranov nad Topľou on the Bučany-Trakovice route in both directions, and outside the town of Bánovce nad Bebravou on the way to Trenčín in both directions.

Drivers also waited under Strečno Castle in the direction to Žilina and outside Kysucké Nové Mesto on the way to Žilina for about two hours.

Police checking everyone

The government approved the restricted movement of people on April 6, meaning they cannot leave their district. In the case of Bratislava and Košice, the restriction concerns the territory of the city. The measure came into force on April 8 at 0:00 and will last until April 13 at 23:59. The exceptions include travels to and from work, shopping and emergencies.

When going from one district to another, people will be stopped by the police and asked to fill in a questionnaire with their personal and contact data. Police will later check if the purpose given for the movement was justified. If not, people will be fined.

8. Apr 2020 at 13:37 | Compiled by Spectator staff