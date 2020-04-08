Good news from Slovakia: Kia donated €200,000 to purchase ventilators

It is the only carmaker in Slovakia currently producing.

Žilina-based carmaker Kia Motors Slovakia donated €200,000 to purchase ventilators for Slovak hospitals.

“We are very happy to help Slovakia in the fight against the coronavirus and we are convinced that ventilators will help people who suffer from COVID-19,” said Kyong-Jae Lee, CEO of the company, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Sending a strong signal

Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) has promised to use the money reasonably.

“It is a gift that will be able to save lives,” he said, as quoted by SITA.

He also appreciated that the Žilina-based company is the first of four carmakers in Slovakia to restore its production on April 6, with two-shift operation.

“I consider it to be a very important moment; it is a strong signal,” Sulík said, as quoted by SITA.

He called on other companies in Slovakia not to give up. He understands the hard times they are facing, but added that they are working on some measures that could be introduced later this week.

Volunteering and new machines for hospital

Kia Motors Slovakia foundation will purchase compact mobile anaesthesiologic machines with ventilators for the University Hospital in Martin worth more than €140,000, as part of the support and protection in helping against the spread of COVID-19.

This week, they will start distributing 10,500 masks to improve the protection of 3,500 clients in 26 facilities for seniors in the Žilina Region.

The volunteers from Kia Motors Slovakia have participated in the distribution of masks as part of the cooperation with the town of Žilina and the Slovak Red Cross.

8. Apr 2020 at 13:46 | Compiled by Spectator staff