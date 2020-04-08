Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Europeans can overcome this crisis together

Solidarity in Europe really saves lives.

Ambassador Christophe Léonzi and Ambassador Joachim BleickerAmbassador Christophe Léonzi and Ambassador Joachim Bleicker (Source: Courtesy of the ambassadors)

Christophe Léonzi is the French ambassador to Slovakia
Joachim Bleicker is the German ambassador to Slovakia

A new government has taken over in Slovakia, and we would like to congratulate the entire team of Prime Minister Igor Matovič on behalf of our two countries - France and Germany - and wish them every success. Our countries are more willing than ever to strengthen the ties that bind us to the Slovak Republic, our close and strategic partner, and to intensify our mutual cooperation in favour of a stronger European Union, better integrated and with even more solidarity, based on shared values and the rule of law.

The new Slovak government has courageously taken over the leadership of the country during an unprecedented challenge for all of us. Europe and the world are facing a crisis of extreme gravity today. This gruesome pandemic, which takes the lives of hundreds and thousands of the elderly, but also people who are in the prime of their lives, drives all our people into a state of fear and profound helplessness. At the same time, it brings us back to the basic values of life, to the values of togetherness, consideration and mutual respect and solidarity, especially in regard to the most vulnerable people in our societies.

Days of unilateral decisions are over

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

8. Apr 2020 at 19:11  | Christophe Léonzi, Joachim Bleicker

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Kurzarbeit scheme to salvage big employers

Cabinet promises to introduce detailed measures in the following days.

PM Igor Matovič, accompanied by the ministers of economy, finance, labour and others met for the first time with representatives of the big employees’ sector.

Traffic in Bratislava collapsed due to restrictions on movement

Traffic slowed in other regions across the country.

Foreign medical workers living in Slovakia ready to help with coronavirus crisis

The Health Ministry is looking for a way to engage them. It is one of the ways the government is looking to secure enough health care professionals to walk Slovakia through the crisis.

Illustrative stock photo

Coach of Slovakia's hockey team gives up on his salary for COVID-19

Craig Ramsey is said to earn €140,000 a season.

Craig Ramsay.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)