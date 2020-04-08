Europeans can overcome this crisis together

Solidarity in Europe really saves lives.

Christophe Léonzi is the French ambassador to Slovakia

Joachim Bleicker is the German ambassador to Slovakia

A new government has taken over in Slovakia, and we would like to congratulate the entire team of Prime Minister Igor Matovič on behalf of our two countries - France and Germany - and wish them every success. Our countries are more willing than ever to strengthen the ties that bind us to the Slovak Republic, our close and strategic partner, and to intensify our mutual cooperation in favour of a stronger European Union, better integrated and with even more solidarity, based on shared values and the rule of law.

The new Slovak government has courageously taken over the leadership of the country during an unprecedented challenge for all of us. Europe and the world are facing a crisis of extreme gravity today. This gruesome pandemic, which takes the lives of hundreds and thousands of the elderly, but also people who are in the prime of their lives, drives all our people into a state of fear and profound helplessness. At the same time, it brings us back to the basic values of life, to the values of togetherness, consideration and mutual respect and solidarity, especially in regard to the most vulnerable people in our societies.

Days of unilateral decisions are over

8. Apr 2020 at 19:11 | Christophe Léonzi, Joachim Bleicker