NASA picks a Slovak picture portraying our loss of stars

A young Slovak photographer had another picture featured as the NASA Astronomic picture of the day.

The real panorama of the light pollution. Pictures were taken in Košice, Košicke Olšany, Ďurďošík, Košicky Klečenov - Borda, Beňatina, and near the village of Runina in Poloniny national park. (Source: Tomáš Slovinský)

A remarkable panoramic picture that was taken in Slovakia was featured as the picture of the day by NASA on its website on April 8, 2020.

The photographer, Tomáš Slovinský, had one picture featured on NASA's picture of the day site just a few months ago, on Christmas Eve. He spent six days taking the panoramic picture to point out "why we are losing stars" - due to light pollution.

"I have not yet encountered a similar picture, so it is possible that it is the first one of its kind," Slovinský, a young Košice native interested in astrophotography and in the popularisation of astronomy, said.

The photographer took one picture at about 3:30 in the morning at six different places with different levels of light pollution.

"While in the cities we can barely see stars, dark sky places like Poloniny national park in Slovakia are dotted with thousands of stars, the contrast of the Milky Way and other interesting sights, like a galaxy in the Andromeda constellation," Slovinský said.

One step from outer space. Tomáš Slovinský says this picture describes what he felt during his visit to Poloniny. (Source: Tomáš Slovinský)

8. Apr 2020 at 19:41 | Compiled by Spectator staff