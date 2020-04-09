Slovak artists in isolation portray the burdens of life with coronavirus

The picture that began a story of the free and public online art gallery CoronART on Facebook. (Source: Ivana Šáteková)

In the Žilina-based gallery, New Synagogue, in the north of Slovakia hangs a depiction of an abandoned Earth and the little people living on it, each in their own world, whether it is the woman on the balcony, the family in the garden, or an abandoned coffin on a plain.

The irony is that this prophetic piece of art, named Glitch, which is reminiscent of the pandemic we are living through today, is as isolated and unseen as the population.

“It is a paradox that a project referring to the mistakes of humankind cannot be viewed because of a worldwide pandemic and its closely related quarantine,” painter Alex Zelina said.