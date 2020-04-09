How to record a choir song during the quarantine

Technik STU Choir created an unusual version of a popular song by Eugen Suchoň.

Despite the current coronavirus measures that restrict people from meeting and attending various cultural events, the ensemble of the Technik STU Choir joined forces and recorded a rare online version of the popular Slovak song by Eugen Suchoň, Aká Si Mi Krásna (How Beautiful You Are).

“When the University of Technology in Bratislava told us we won’t be able to meet until further notice due to the coronavirus, we started searching for new ways of operating,” Petra Torkošová, conductor of Technik STU Choir, told The Slovak Spectator.

She came up with the idea of letting singers record their voices while singing one of the songs from their repertoire, also as practice.

“I was curious as to how they would respond,” Torkošová said, admitting that for many, the coronavirus changed how they operate from home.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/yWPz_6C72oU

Singing in domestic conditions

9. Apr 2020 at 13:45 | Compiled by Spectator staff