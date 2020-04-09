Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

How to record a choir song during the quarantine

Technik STU Choir created an unusual version of a popular song by Eugen Suchoň.

(Source: Reprography The Slovak Spectator)

Despite the current coronavirus measures that restrict people from meeting and attending various cultural events, the ensemble of the Technik STU Choir joined forces and recorded a rare online version of the popular Slovak song by Eugen Suchoň, Aká Si Mi Krásna (How Beautiful You Are).

“When the University of Technology in Bratislava told us we won’t be able to meet until further notice due to the coronavirus, we started searching for new ways of operating,” Petra Torkošová, conductor of Technik STU Choir, told The Slovak Spectator.

She came up with the idea of letting singers record their voices while singing one of the songs from their repertoire, also as practice.

“I was curious as to how they would respond,” Torkošová said, admitting that for many, the coronavirus changed how they operate from home.

Singing in domestic conditions

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

9. Apr 2020 at 13:45  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Slump in ads and newsstand sales. Coronavirus impacts media business in Slovakia

Some went out of business, some are reducing salaries. Will the media need state help to keep going?

Thousands of people quarantined in five Roma communities

Five communities in three municipalities in Slovakia were closed due to fear of the coronavirus spreading.

American historian: Our enormous wealth means little without a public health system

This situation can and will be exploited later, and I am afraid of that, says historian from Yale University, Marci Shore.

Patients are brought into Wyckoff Heights Medical Center by staff wearing personal protective gear due to COVID-19 concerns, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Kurzarbeit scheme to salvage big employers

Cabinet promises to introduce detailed measures in the following days.

PM Igor Matovič, accompanied by the ministers of economy, finance, labour and others met for the first time with representatives of the big employees’ sector.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)