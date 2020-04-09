Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Good news from Slovakia: the SAV will help teach pupils

Videos from the Slovak Academy of Sciences are expected to be shared via social networks.

Schools are currently empty.Schools are currently empty. (Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy

The Slovak Spectator has decided to leave all the articles about the coronavirus available for everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Scientists from the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) will now help teach pupils more about biology and history.

They have launched the SAV Educates Pupils project, and plan to place respective videos on the Ucimenadialku.sk website. They will also share them via social networks, the SITA newswire reported.

“We’re still thinking about the ways we can be useful to the public,” said SAV chair Pavol Šajgalík, as quoted by SITA. “Facts and truth – these are our basic working tools, so we decided to bring them online to the households of our schoolchildren.”

In the first phase, the SAV plans to prepare videos on biology, chemistry, physics, geography, literature, and history. The topics will correspond with the curricula for the second stage of primary school and all grades of secondary schools except for the final one.

Related articleCoronavirus might prompt a reform Slovakia's schools have needed for a long time Read more 

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

9. Apr 2020 at 22:06  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Education

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics:
Coronavirus

Top stories

Slump in ads and newsstand sales. Coronavirus impacts media business in Slovakia

Some went out of business, some are reducing salaries. Will the media need state help to keep going?

Thousands of people quarantined in five Roma communities

Five communities in three municipalities in Slovakia were closed due to fear of the coronavirus spreading.

American historian: Our enormous wealth means little without a public health system

This situation can and will be exploited later, and I am afraid of that, says historian from Yale University, Marci Shore.

Patients are brought into Wyckoff Heights Medical Center by staff wearing personal protective gear due to COVID-19 concerns, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Kurzarbeit scheme to salvage big employers

Cabinet promises to introduce detailed measures in the following days.

PM Igor Matovič, accompanied by the ministers of economy, finance, labour and others met for the first time with representatives of the big employees’ sector.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)