Good news from Slovakia: the SAV will help teach pupils

Scientists from the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) will now help teach pupils more about biology and history.
They have launched the SAV Educates Pupils project, and plan to place respective videos on the Ucimenadialku.sk website. They will also share them via social networks, the SITA newswire reported.
“We’re still thinking about the ways we can be useful to the public,” said SAV chair Pavol Šajgalík, as quoted by SITA. “Facts and truth – these are our basic working tools, so we decided to bring them online to the households of our schoolchildren.”
In the first phase, the SAV plans to prepare videos on biology, chemistry, physics, geography, literature, and history. The topics will correspond with the curricula for the second stage of primary school and all grades of secondary schools except for the final one.
9. Apr 2020 at 22:06 | Compiled by Spectator staff