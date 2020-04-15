Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

New water slide under construction in Kurinec

It is questionable whether they will open due to the pandemic.

(Source: TASR)
The municipality of Rimavská Sobota has decided to build a new water slide in the recreational area of Kurinec.

There are more works ongoing. Besides the water slide, there is a new landing pool and service of 50-metre, 30-metre and children's pools. There will be also a new access path to a 30-metre pool and maintenance of the entire surroundings, the TASR newswire reported.

The complex of outdoor swimming pools was scheduled to open in June, but now it is questionable due to the coronavirus pandemic.

15. Apr 2020 at 14:09  | Compiled by Spectator staff

