Views from Liptov of the snowy High Tatras

People use this locality for sport.

More information about travelling in Slovakia

Please see our Please see our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide

In these times of recommended social distancing, many people are searching for options on where to spend time outside in nature.

Related story: New educative path, oxygen routes and time stairs in Liptov region Read more

These are the photos from Liptov, more specifically from the area of the Háj-Nicovô military cemetery near Liptovský Mikuláš.

The locality offers nice views of the High Tatras, which are still covered in snow.

13. Apr 2020 at 21:06 | Compiled by Spectator staff