Views from Brzotínske Rocks

You can spot the Low and High Tatras as well.

More information about travelling in Slovakia

Please see our Please see our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide

The Brzotínske Rocks at the northern edge of Silická Planina in Slovak Karst national park above Brzotín village offers nice views.

Tourists can see the Rožňavská basin that lies between Slovak Karst and Volovské Mountains.

When visibility is good they can also see Kráľova hoľa (Low Tatras) and Kriváň peak (High Tatras).

16. Apr 2020 at 13:51 | Compiled by Spectator staff