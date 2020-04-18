Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Subterranean routes under Nové Mesto nad Váhom are being explored

Help from speleologists with breathing apparatus is needed to explore previously unknown shafts.

(Source: Martin Šimovec)

Under the houses and streets in the centre of Nové Mesto nad Váhom, where hundreds of inhabitants walk every day and where their predecessors have walked since the Middle Ages, there is a network of subterranean passages. There is evidence that some of them were even inhabited.

When, several years ago, the path under the Námestie Slobody (Liberty Square) collapsed inwards, many people were scared. The disaster almost took the life of a 74-year-old pensioner, who was walking on the broken pavement. It opened a hole 5-metres in depth that revealed an old cellar. The first floor opened up by the hole, however, was much deeper.

The multi-floored cellar probably originated in the 16th century and it was built of loess.

“Loess, when dry, is very solid,” said Jana Mydliarová who explored the remains of the cellars and corridors under the town’s centre and wrote a book about her research called Underground Corridors in Nové Mesto nad Váhom.

“It offers proper conditions for building underground spaces,” she continues. “However, when water gets inside, it becomes unstable and so the landslide happened. Softening of the ground and simultaneous undermining by water may lead to a collapse of the corridor or the whole compound.”

Groundwater in the area of the old town, she found, is located at a depth of 16 to 18 metres which was enough to build three floors of corridors.

“In some cellars, there were wells as the main sources of water,” Mydliarová explained. One of the wells was discovered in the town cellar.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

18. Apr 2020 at 9:30  | Martin Šimovec

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

One more victim, new rules on borders and changes in public transport (news digest)

Read your overview of news from Slovakia from April 17, 2020.

Precautions in front of the retirement home in Pezinok.

Police investigate Pezinok retirement home as allegations of misconduct fly

Another client of the facility has died of COVID-19, increasing the death toll to five.

Police brought a container to serve as interrogation room near the retirement home in Pezinok.

Crossing the border into Slovakia? Government has passed new rules

Authorities have defined cross-border workers, exemptions from quarantine.

Border crossing near Rajka

What Slovakia and New Zealand (don't) have in common

We are all struggling with the new reality. Some more than others.

Igor Matovic, the kingmaker who became the king.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)