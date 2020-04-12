Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Bratislava has three scenarios for the COVID-19 epidemic

The coronavirus crisis will cost the capital tens of millions of euros.

Empty streets of Bratislava.Empty streets of Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

Cancelled concerts, theatre shows, closed schools as well as most shops, public transport operating under reduced regime and much fewer people in the streets, all of them protecting their faces with masks or scarves. This is the picture of Bratislava today.

Currently about 160 people have been confirmed COVID-19 positive and there was one reported death in Bratislava. The next development will depend on sticking to adopted and possible new measures.

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to leave all the articles about the coronavirus available for everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

“The more disciplined and cohesive we are, the more we can slow the spread of this virus and the greater the chance our lives will return to normal,” said Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo in an interview with the Sme Video in mid-March.

Slovakia was relatively quick to adopt strict measures that have slowed the spread of the virus. The municipal council considers the lack of masks in the state reserves a failure. As consequence, Bratislava as well as other municipalities lacked masks and other protective equipment for its employees and the companies it runs.

“The measures the government is announcing without having prepared clear implementation guidelines have been causing complications for us, too,” Peter Bubla, spokesperson of the Bratislava city council, told The Slovak Spectator in response to measures adopted by the government so far. “We are also lacking information from the Bratislava Regional Public Health Authority.”

Three scenarios

To better predict what situations Bratislava might face the city council has published three possible development scenarios. These will help the city better prepare for the fulfilment of its basic functions, like waste management, water management, social services and care for seniors and the homeless, municipal police, cleaning of public spaces, funerals, schools and kindergartens, and so on.

“The city is facing many key decisions and we need to know what development scenarios we should prepare for,” said Bubla. “The state does not have such official city-level scenarios yet, so we have developed our own.”

Related articlePrediction of coronavirus in Slovakia: New model counts with fewer infected casesRead more 

The scenarios are based on the prediction elaborated by the Institute for Health Policy (IZP) think-tank running under the Health Ministry and introduced on March 31. The team at the Bratislava city council adapted this model on Bratislava, while it kept mobility input data. In terms of the population, it based the scenarios on the number of people who stay in the city during the working day – 681,000 people, of whom 558,000 also live here.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

12. Apr 2020 at 6:38  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

From abroad to Slovakia: What repatriations look like

Foreigners with residence are also eligible for repatriations.

People arrived to state facility in Gabčíkovo to spend the obligatory quarantine there.

Coronavirus in Slovakia: Do I really have to stay at home this Easter? (FAQ)

Questions about stricter limits on people's movement during Easter holidays answered.

PM Igor Matovič announces new measures. He called on pensioners to stay home.

Good news from Slovakia: the SAV will help teach pupils

Videos from the Slovak Academy of Sciences are expected to be shared via social networks.

Schools are currently empty.

Slump in ads and newsstand sales. Coronavirus impacts media business in Slovakia

Some went out of business, some are reducing salaries. Will the media need state help to keep going?

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)