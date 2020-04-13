Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Bratislava’s Nové Mesto puts off pilot parking project due to coronavirus

The borough wants to avoid unnecessary concentrations of people.

Parking is problematic in several buroughs of BratislavaParking is problematic in several buroughs of Bratislava (Source: Sme)

The borough of Bratislava Nové Mesto is postponing the launch of its pilot parking project in the area around Tehelné Pole due to the COVID-19 virus. The regulation launching the pilot residential parking scheme in the area was to have become effective from May 1.

“Nowadays it is necessary to avoid having a lot of people concentrated in one place,” said Rudolf Kusý, mayor of Nové Mesto borough. “And the registration of residents and issuance of parking permits would bring just such a risk of increased movement and possible spread of the virus.”

Related articleRemember the pilot parking policy when parking in Bratislava’s Ružinov Read more 

Therefore, the borough will only start the process after the epidemiological situation improves. But given the current situation, the project cannot be expected to start earlier than after the summer holidays. Nevertheless, the borough is continuing with preparations for the pilot project that will become part of the city-wide parking policy. Nové Mesto borough is preparing and implementing all necessary software, material, personnel measures and is also painting parking lines in the pilot zone.

Related articleBratislava's new parking policy. What will change? Read more 

Once launched, people will be able to park in the zone without restrictions during the day, but from 18:00 until 8:00 next day only holders of resident, visitor, bonus and subscriber parking permits will be authorised to park in the zone. Citizens with a disability will be able to park under the same conditions as now. Parking will be possible only in marked parking places, not on sidewalks. People will be able to pay the parking fee via mobile app, SMS or at the parkomat.

The Bratislava city-wide parking policy is scheduled to start as of January 1, 2021. The Petržalka borough introduced its own pilot parking policy in November last year and the Ružinov borough regulated the 500 Bytov zone close to Mlynské Nivy at the beginning of this year.

13. Apr 2020 at 10:36

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics:
Coronavirus

Top stories

From abroad to Slovakia: What repatriations look like

Foreigners with residence are also eligible for repatriations.

People arrived to state facility in Gabčíkovo to spend the obligatory quarantine there.

Coronavirus in Slovakia: Do I really have to stay at home this Easter? (FAQ)

Questions about stricter limits on people's movement during Easter holidays answered.

PM Igor Matovič announces new measures. He called on pensioners to stay home.

Good news from Slovakia: the SAV will help teach pupils

Videos from the Slovak Academy of Sciences are expected to be shared via social networks.

Schools are currently empty.

Slump in ads and newsstand sales. Coronavirus impacts media business in Slovakia

Some went out of business, some are reducing salaries. Will the media need state help to keep going?

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)