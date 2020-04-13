Good news from Slovakia: A mechanical engineering company has disinfection gates as Plan B for the coronavirus

The company from Považská Bystrica does not have to lay off its staff.

Spanner SK from Považská Bystrica has prepared a Plan B to keep its production during the coronavirus pandemic and prevent layoffs.

The mechanical engineering company, which employs 50 people and belongs to the group of the German family company Otto Spanner, has launched the production of disinfection gates. This innovative idea should help it deal with the expected drop in orders from its main customers, the Index magazine reported.

Not only during the pandemic

13. Apr 2020 at 20:53 | Compiled by Spectator staff