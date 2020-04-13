Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Easter measures highlighted district borders in Slovakia

Coalition clashed over tailbacks in a partially locked-down country and Matovič frets over coronavirus in marginalised settlements.

The empty Bratislava main station one day before the Easter holidays, usually one of the busiest times of year on the railroads. The empty Bratislava main station one day before the Easter holidays, usually one of the busiest times of year on the railroads. (Source: Sme)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

See our graph for the latest statistics of the coronavirus in Slovakia.

This year it was hard to get into the Easter spirit in Slovakia, not just because churches remained closed on the biggest religious holiday in the prevailingly Catholic country. The pre-holiday measures and the facebook storm they have caused did not help either.

How to clog roads in a partially locked-down country

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

13. Apr 2020 at 18:15  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Bratislava has three scenarios for the COVID-19 epidemic

The coronavirus crisis will cost the capital tens of millions of euros.

Empty streets of Bratislava.

From abroad to Slovakia: What repatriations look like

Foreigners with residence are also eligible for repatriations.

People arrived to state facility in Gabčíkovo to spend the obligatory quarantine there.

Good news from Slovakia: the SAV will help teach pupils

Videos from the Slovak Academy of Sciences are expected to be shared via social networks.

Schools are currently empty.

Slump in ads and newsstand sales. Coronavirus impacts media business in Slovakia

Some went out of business, some are reducing salaries. Will the media need state help to keep going?

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)