Easter measures highlighted district borders in Slovakia

The empty Bratislava main station one day before the Easter holidays, usually one of the busiest times of year on the railroads. (Source: Sme)

This year it was hard to get into the Easter spirit in Slovakia, not just because churches remained closed on the biggest religious holiday in the prevailingly Catholic country. The pre-holiday measures and the facebook storm they have caused did not help either.

How to clog roads in a partially locked-down country

13. Apr 2020 at 18:15 | Michaela Terenzani