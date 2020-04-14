Items in shopping cart: View
Slovakia expects frosty night

Frost can damage agricultural crops.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

After warm and sunny spring days at the beginning of April, farmers and plant-growers will undergo a freezing night.

Frost is expected on the night between Tuesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15, according to the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ).

While in the southwestern and southeastern parts of the country there will only be a slight drop of the temperature below zero, in the north of the country temperatures may drop to minus four or minus six Celsius degrees. In regions like Orava, Liptov, Spiš and Horehronie, it could be even minus seven Celsius degrees.

“Expected frost is not rare in the given season and area, but it can damage agricultural crops,” SHMÚ meteorologists pointed out, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

14. Apr 2020 at 13:36  | Compiled by Spectator staff

