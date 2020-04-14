Items in shopping cart: View
Government to help all employers and self-employed affected by COVID-19

The Slovak parliament has yet to approve German-style Kurzarbeit measures.

Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina). Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina). (Source: TASR)

Slovakia is to introduce Kurzarbeit-inspired measures, demanded for several weeks by big firms, as soon as the parliament approves them.

“The first option will be the so-called Kurzarbeit for every worker who is at home because of an obstacle to work on the part of an employer,” Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina) said, as quoted by the Index magazine.

This means the state will pay a part of a worker’s salary to ensure they are not dismissed by employers who decided to or had to, upon the government’s decision, shut down their businesses due to the coronavirus. The document that specifies these measures, however, does not specifically mention kurzarbeit.

Instead, it says all employers, the self-employed, and other natural persons who have lost their income will be entitled to ask for financial help. The government approved the proposed measures on April 14.

Group 1: Businesses ordered to close

14. Apr 2020 at 21:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

